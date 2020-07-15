Train crash near Czech capital kills 1, injures up to 35

PRAGUE (AP) — Officials say a passenger train crashed into a freight train near the Czech capital, killing one driver and injuring dozens of passengers. The Czech Rail Safety Inspectorate said the driver of the passenger train’s engine died in the crash late Tuesday. The inspectorate said the passenger train smashed into the standing freight train. The regional rescue service said up to 35 passengers were injured. There were about 100 people onboard. Czech Railways said the major track linking Prague with the eastern part of the country is expected to be closed until noon. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.