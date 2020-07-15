Trump trades arenas for Rose Garden in attack on Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump transformed an event that was supposed to highlight his China policy into an impromptu campaign rally. On Tuesday in the Rose Garden, Trump delivered an expansive and often rambling broadside against Democratic rival Joe Biden on trade, policing and his son’s business practices, among other topics. Trump spent more than an hour framing the November election as the starkest choice in the nation’s history. His political advisers have been pleading with him to try to alter a campaign that has been upended by the coronavirus.