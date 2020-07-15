Tyra Banks waltzing in as new ‘Dancing With the Stars’ host

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyra Banks will be showing off her moves as solo host of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” ABC says that Banks will replace longtime host Tom Bergeron and take on the role of executive producer for the celebrity dance contest. Banks started out as a supermodel and co-created “America’s Next Top Model.” ABC says “Dancing With the Stars” is getting a “creative refresh” that honors what viewers love about it. Co-host Erin Andrews is also leaving the series and is not expected to be replaced. When the show will get to unveil its new approach remains clouded by the pandemic-caused production halt affecting the return of most TV series.