US warns firms about sanctions for work on Russian pipelines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is hardening its efforts to prevent the completion of new German-Russian and Turkish-Russian natural gas pipelines by warning all companies involved in the project they’ll be subject to U.S. sanctions. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday the administration is ending grandfather clauses that had exempted firms previously involved in the pipelines’ construction from sanctions. The move opens the door for U.S. economic and financial penalties to be imposed on any European and other foreign company for work on Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream. The administration has lobbied Europe to abandon the pipelines, which it believes will increase the continent’s dependence on Russian energy. Russia has said it’s considering retaliatory measures.