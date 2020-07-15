Weather becomes more active

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, to partly cloudy. High 82 (78-84) Wind L&V

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Fog Low 64 (62-68) Wind S 3-8 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10”, .50” 40% High 84 (80-86) Wind S 10-20 mph

High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies Wednesday. Enjoy the dry time. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear Wednesday night.

A couple fronts moving in from the west will give us showers and thunderstorms Thursday. A low developing along this slow moving front will give us showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and into Friday.

We will be heating up again for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s, even some 90s.

Another front could give us showers and thunderstorms by Monday and Tuesday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.