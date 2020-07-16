A quiet start to Thursday

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy. Warm, muggy, windy. Late day showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10”, .25” 40% High 80 (76-82) Wind S 10-20 G25 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .10-.25”, .50” Low 64 (62-68) Wind S 10-15 G25 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10” 30% High 84 (80-86) Wind S becoming NW 10-15 G25 mph

It will be a quiet start to the day, but as fronts move in, showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast. Showers will hold off until later in the day. A low developing along this slow moving front will give us showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and into Friday. The chance of showers will decrease through the day Friday.

We will be heating up again for the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s, even some 90s. A cold front could give us a few showers Sunday afternoon.

This front will give us showers and thunderstorms by Monday and into Tuesday and Wednesday.

