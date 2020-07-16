Coronavirus grounds Thunderbirds ahead of Wyoming show

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Coronavirus among U.S. Air Force personnel has grounded the Thunderbirds. The fighter jet demonstration team was scheduled to perform in Cheyenne, Wyoming, next Wednesday but has canceled because some team members have tested positive. Thunderbirds spokeswoman Capt. Remoshay Nelson says regulations prohibit the Air Force from saying how many personnel have the virus and their conditions, but none of them is a pilot. Most of the Thunderbirds’ scheduled shows are canceled amid public health orders banning large crowds. They were set to perform during the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo festival, which also is canceled because of the coronavirus.