Driver charged in crash that left 2 dead

(WBNG) -- Authorities say one person is facing charges after a one-car crash left two passengers dead Wednesday on County Route 13 in the town of Pittsfield, N.Y.

The New York State Police Department did not name the 26-year-old male suspect but identified him as the driver.

Police identified the two passengers as 21-year-old Tehya E. Gonzalez of Bainbridge, N.Y. and 21-year-old Cheyenn J. Aubry of Treadwell, N.Y.

They were killed when the vehicle they were in went off the roadway.

Police say the suspects name will be released when he is formally charged.

He was injured in the crash.