Exposed by son, man fights COVID-19 in Florida hospital

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida businessman is fighting COVID-19 at a hospital intensive care unit after likely being infected by his son. The case highlights the outcome dreaded by authorities. As the virus infected more young Floridians, it inevitably spread to older and more vulnerable people at a higher risk. Now many cities are seeing older patients who were infected by younger people and require hospitalization as facilities are running out of ICU beds. Florida passed the 300,000 mark of confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday with an average of nearly 100 people dying each day in the past week.