How Tioga County plans to attract and keep a talented workforce

(WBNG) -- As the Southern Tier tries to navigate uncertain economic times during the pandemic, one county is planning for the future.

A new five year strategy aims to maximize Tioga County's economic potential.

The county's 2020-2025 Workforce Development Strategy outlines four points of attack.

First, to create skill development and training for students; secondly, to enhance collaboration between schools and local businesses. Third, attempt to clarify the county's actual employers, not just the ones people know about; finally, celebrating Tioga County and everything it has to offer to people looking to live and work in the area.

Economic officials hope this plan will give the county the best chance at sustained economic success.

"Start a conversation and acknowledge a change in dialogue to explore how the education sector can work more collaboratively, share resources among our school districts for our students, and support that talent demand," said Brittany Woodburn, the deputy director of economic development and planning for the county.

Woodburn told 12 News students will largely be the key to the county's economic success. She said developing their skills and making them marketable to local companies will help keep talented people in Tioga County.