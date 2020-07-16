Mexico governor seeks unity with president on facing crime

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has heard frank disagreement during his tour of three opposition-governed states that are among Mexico’s most violent. In a visit to western Jalisco state Thursday, Gov. Enrique Alfaro told López Obrador he disagrees with him on some points, but distanced himself from a public letter circulated by writers and intellectuals accusing the populist president of “concentrating power in his hands, to the detriment of the other branches of government and the states.” Alfaro noted he disagrees with the president on renewable energy, but the governor said he wants to close ranks with López Obrador in confronting violent crime.