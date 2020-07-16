Michigan department announces child care reforms after death

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced several child welfare changes after a 16-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest two days after being restrained at a youth facility. The facility has since had its license suspended, but the department announced Thursday that more changes are coming. Emergency rules set by the health department prohibit state-licensed child-caring institutions from using dangerous restraints that involve placing children face-down while they are being restrained, and any other restraint that restricts breathing. Families and the state must be be given timely notification when a restraint is used.