More than $200,000 collected for Rec Park, but there’s still more to go

(WBNG) -- Progress is being made after Recreation Park in Binghamton burned down earlier this year. However, the Community Foundation for South Central New York says they still need your help.

The foundation says they have raised about $236,000 so far, with more donations expected to flow in soon. The foundation has also applied for grant funding around $300,000.

They say they're working toward a goal of $800,000, the estimated cost to replace what was damaged in the fire. So far, the foundation wants to thank the community for all the money that has been donated.

"It spoke to a lot of people but right now, in the middle of what's happening here and around the world, people are thirsting for something that is really positive," said Executive Director Diane Brown.

If you would like to donate to the Community Foundation, visit their website.