North Macedonia: Social Democrats score narrow election win

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A pro-Western party in North Macedonia is poised to try to form a coalition government following a narrow election victory. The Social Democrats led by former prime minister Zoran Zaev declared victory Thursday after receiving 36% of the vote with 94% of ballots counted, according to official results. But main conservative rivals VMRO-DPMNE were less than two percentage points behind and insisted they could ultimately prevail in negotiations and form a government. Coalition talks will involve parties representing the country’s ethnic Albanian minority which makes up nearly a quarter of the country’s 2.1 million population.