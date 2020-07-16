Officials: Pentagon eyes new way to bar Confederate flag

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say defense leaders are weighing a new policy that would bar the display of the Confederate flag at department facilities without actually mentioning its name. For weeks, those leaders have been tied in knots over the incendiary issue of banning the Confederate flag. No final decisions have been made, but officials say the new plan presents a creative way to ban the Confederate flag in a manner that may not raise the ire of President Donald Trump. Trump has defended people’s rights to display it. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing internal deliberations.