Showers around then significant heat invades

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of scattered rain. Isolated thunder possible. Wind: SE 7-14 Low: 62-67

Friday: Partly sunny. 40% chance of scattered showers and perhaps a storm, especially before midday. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind: SW->NW 5-10G17 High: 78-83

Friday Night: Turning partly cloudy. Fog. Wind: NW 2-6 Low: 58-63

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered showers linger tonight and lows stay in the 60s. The chance of rain is around 40%. An isolated storm is possible.

Some scattered showers are possible Friday as a weak cold front moves through. The chance of rain is 40%. The best chance of rain will be before midday with some clearing expected in the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb significantly Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks dry right now with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend, and possibly thus far this summer, with highs in the low 90s. Heat indices Saturday climb into the low 90s, but could reach mid to upper 90s Sunday. Heat advisories could be issued in some areas if the forecast heat index reach 94 in NYS. The heat index criteria are higher in PA.



Monday remains warm with a 30% chance of some showers or storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Even next Tuesday remains sticky with highs in the mid 80s. The chance of rain is 30%. By next Wednesday the rain chance increases to 60% and highs stay in the low to mid 80s.