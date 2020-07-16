Sidney woman draws smiles to people’s faces with sidewalk art

SIDNEY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Throughout this pandemic, it's been easy to focus on the negatives, but around the Southern Tier, people doing things to help brighten the times.

Take Keri Soto, for example. Soto has always loved to draw, but she never gave herself the title that goes along with the talent.

"I've drawn my whole life. I've drawn on my pants -- my mother used to get so upset with me. Brand new pants, I'm drawing on them. I would draw, doodle all over my notebooks in school and stuff like that," she said. "Did I consider myself an artist? No, but I am definitely starting to realize maybe the possibility."

That is until, the coronavirus made its way to our area, Soto decided to take on a larger canvas -- the sidewalk.

"Everybody's been kind of on a lockdown, and I have four children that tend to get a little crazy and cooped up, so I came up with the idea to draw some artwork outside of our window with some chalk, and they loved it," said Soto.

She creates characters and cartoons, pleasing both adults and children.

"The amazing part is when they pass by, they are like, 'Look at this one! She's so good!' I even had a child come up to me and say, 'Are you the chalk lady?' So that in itself is rewarding," said Soto.

Her kids have even joined in on helping.

"They come out, and they draw with their chalk, they try to be like their mommy, which I love. I try to encourage their artistic abilities," said Soto.

Soto says the purpose of her artwork is to bring some fresh air into the world, making the days a little brighter.

"Even though we're going through such a tough time and we're all worried about what's going on in the world, it's nice to take that breath. That deep breath and just be like, 'Everything's going to be okay. We just have to stay positive and move forward, and stick together honestly,'" she said.

Drawing smiles to people's faces, all chalked up to Soto's spirit and creativity.

Soto says she will keep going with her art as long as it makes people happy, and she thanks her friends and family for supporting her.

To see more of Soto's work, click here.