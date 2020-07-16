Supreme Court clears way for 2nd federal execution this week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) -- The Supreme Court has cleared the way for a second federal execution this week.

The vote to allow the execution of Wesley Ira Purkey to go forward was 5-4 early Thursday, with the court's four liberal members dissenting.

But a lower court put an emergency hold on the execution for one hour as it weighed issues in the case, further delaying what initially had been slated for Wednesday evening at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Purkey was convicted of killing a 16-year-old girl in Kansas City, Missouri, before dismembering her body. Lawyers for the 68-year-old Kansas man argue he has dementia and is unfit to be executed.