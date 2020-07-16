Virus prompts drastic measures as death tolls set records

HOUSTON (AP) — The coronavirus keeps surging in hot spots around the United States, leading to drastic measures. Texas, Florida and South Carolina are reporting record death tolls from the virus Thursday, and hospitals and morgue space are being stretched further to the limit. One Houston hospital has brought in Army medics to treat patients, while health officials in parts of Texas and Arizona have ordered refrigerated trailers to store the dead. The governor of Georgia sued Atlanta to prevent it from defying his ban on cities enforcing requirements on masks in public. There are fears worldwide that the pandemic’s resurgence is only getting started.