UK accuses ‘Russian actors’ of meddling in 2019 election

LONDON (AP) — The British government has accused “Russian actors” of seeking to interfere in the U.K.’s last general election. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a written statement to lawmakers on Thursday that it is “almost certain” the unnamed individuals “sought to interfere” in the December 2019 general election by amplifying online “illicitly acquired and leaked government documents.” His allegation came after a powerful committee of lawmakers confirmed it would publish within days a long-awaited report into previous allegations of interference by Moscow in U.K. politics, including the 2016 Brexit campaign. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman said Raab’s statement was “vague and contradictory.” and called on the U.K. to “produce facts” supporting its allegations.