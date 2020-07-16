US authorities move to seize ex-Gambia dictator’s mansion

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. authorities are trying to seize a Maryland mansion that they say former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh purchased with bribery proceeds and stolen government funds. A civil forfeiture complaint filed Wednesday by the Justice Department says the west African nation’s longtime dictator conspired to launder roughly $3.5 million in “corruption proceeds” through the purchase of a lavish home in Potomac, Maryland. Jammeh ruled over Gambia for more than 22 years. He and his wife, Zineb Jammeh, fled into exile in Equatorial Guinea after he lost a December 2016 presidential election. He hasn’t been charged with a crime in the U.S.