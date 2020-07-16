Wall Street drifts lower as markets worldwide retreat

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting lower Thursday after mixed reports on the economy highlighted its uncertain path, including one showing that layoffs continue at a stubbornly steady pace. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower after the first 90 minutes of trading, following up on declines across Europe and Asia, as a worldwide rally for markets fades. Slightly more stocks were up in the S&P 500 than down, but the drops were sharp enough on the losers’ side to weigh on the index. Tech stocks and travel-related companies were down. Treasury yields also sank in a sign of increased caution.