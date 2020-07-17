A few showers around today

Today: Partly sunny. 40% chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 81 (78-83)

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Wind: NW 3-6 mph. Low: 61 (58-63)

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot. Heat index values in the low 90s. Wind: Light. High: 88 (86-92)

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 68 (66-70)

Forecast Discussion

An area of low pressure near Lake Ontario is producing a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder this morning. Early this afternoon, a weak cold front will pass through the area bringing some scattered showers and storms. The chance of rain today is 40%. Shower activity should taper off into the evening. Tonight is expected to be dry with areas of fog.

The main story for this weekend is the heat. High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Sunday is looking to be the warmer day this weekend. Heat index values on Saturday are expected to be in the low 90s, while on Sunday they jump up into the mid 90s. Saturday looks dry, but Sunday brings the slight chance for a few isolated showers. Make sure to stay cool this weekend!

The heat and humidity sticks around through next week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Almost daily rain and storm chances are expected, too. Monday and Tuesday have a 30% chance of rain. Right now, Wednesday brings the highest rain chances at 60%. Low temperatures throughout the week will stay in the 60s.

Have a good day!