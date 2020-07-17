After Trump campaign swap, questions — and Kushner — remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump campaign shakeup was probably more symbol than substance. President Donald Trump’s campaign changes are unlikely to do much to alter the day-to-day operations, which are run by Jared Kushner. Trump demoted Brad Parscale from campaign manager in favor of longtime GOP operative Bill Stepien. Kushner will continue to be the driving force behind the operation. Parscale’s ouster reflects Trump’s willingness to shake things up as the coronavirus blocks him from holding rallies and as he grapples with polls showing him trailing Democrat Joe Biden. That’s according to some of the seven campaign officials and Republicans who discussed the shakeup on condition of anonymity.