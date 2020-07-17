Arts organizations establish ‘Literary Arts Emergency Fund’

NEW YORK (AP) — With a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, three major literary arts nonprofits have teamed to administer $3.5 million for organizations struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Along with Mellon, the Academy of American Poets, the Community of Literary Magazines and Presses and the National Book Foundation announced Friday that they had formed the Literary Arts Emergency Fund. The nonprofits will distribute one-time grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, with the application process running from Friday through Aug. 7. The fund’s administrators noted a recent survey that found 253 literary organizations had reported losses of more than $7.2 million.