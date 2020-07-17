Bar reveals ‘Cuomo Chips’ in response to governor’s mandate

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WRGB/WBNG) -- Some bars are finding ways to get around Governor Andrew Cuomo's new regulation that says bars can only serve alcohol to people buying food.

Harvey's Irish Pub, a bar in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. is serving "Cuomo Chips" to get around this regulation prompted by rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The chips are applied to everyone's bill so people do not have to purchase a meal.

The bar's owner, Matthew Bagely, asks "why not?"

"They're his chips," Bagely says. "They're his rule so he might as well get some recognition and acknowledgement for another little hurdle we have to jump through as business owner."

Cuomo's new regulation also does not allow walk-up bar service. Additionally, people must be seated and distanced by six feet.