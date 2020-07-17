Black Lives Matter mural to be painted on downtown Binghamton street

(WBNG) -- After a petition to create a new art mural gained thousands of signatures, the project now has the green light to paint "Black Lives Matter" on Wall Street in Binghamton.

Binghamton will be joining a growing list of cities with painted murals after protests were sparked over the death of George Floyd.

"Seeing what George Floyd went through, and then him passing right in front of our eyes, it just did something to me. Whenever I think about it, I literally can't breathe," said mural organizer Kristen Mann.

The painted yellow words have sparked a call for change, but seeing that change happen hasn't been easy.

"Due to something that happened in 2010 with the city council, it was the city council's decision to actually pass this project through," said Mann.

With piles of paperwork and waiting for weeks, Mann says she had to be patient through the process. In the end, her permit was granted.

On July 25 to 26, volunteers will be painting Wall Street, with the final project sitting near the Martin Luther King Jr. statue. Mann says the mural is giving a voice to those who have not been heard.

"We have rights too, as black people, we have a voice, we matter, we also support the economy of America," said Mann.

She hopes the community-driven project will share a message and create conversations.

"It's not just about black and white, it's literally projects, tangible projects, that can leave an imprint in people's minds that we need to do better," said Mann.

