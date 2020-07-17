California governor outlines strict guidelines for schools

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out strict criteria for school reopenings that make it unlikely the vast majority of districts will have classroom instruction in the fall. The rules he announced Friday come as the coronavirus pandemic surges in California. The guidance mandates that public schools in counties on a monitoring list for rising coronavirus infections cannot hold in-person classes. The vast majority of Californians live in counties on that list. He also issued a mandate that students above second grade and all staff wear masks in school. The guidelines marked a dramatic shift from Newsom’s earlier position that local officials make reopening decisions.