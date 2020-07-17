Crowds welcome Kosovo president returning from questioning

MORINE, Kosovo (AP) — A cheering crowd has welcomed Kosovo’s president after his return from the Netherlands, where he was questioned by prosecutors at a special international court on alleged crimes during the 1998-1999 war. The crowd included hundreds of former members of the so-called Kosovo Liberation Army who hailed their former commander Hashim Thaci holding flags, blasting patriotic songs and chanting Thaci’s name at the Morine border crossing to neighboring Albania. Thaci was questioned for four days at The Hague by prosecutors who have charged him with crimes against humanity and war crimes. He has denied committing any war crime.