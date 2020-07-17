Ecuadorian hummingbirds chirp ultrasonic songs of seduction

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study shows that Ecuadorian Hillstar hummingbirds can sing and hear pitches beyond the range of other birds. The male’s courtship ballad hovers around 13.4 kilohertz. That’s considered “ultrasonic” for birds, which generally can’t hear above 9 or 10 kilohertz. The unusually high-pitched songs may help the birds woo mates above background noises in their windy, mountain environment. Among birds, only some owls have previously been shown to hear ultrasonic sounds — which they use to locate prey, but not to communicate. The study was published Friday in the journal Science Advances.