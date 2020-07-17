EU tells US: Stop threatening our companies with sanctions

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning the Trump administration to hold off threatening trade sanctions against EU companies involved in the completion of new German-Russian and Turkish-Russian natural gas pipelines and instead discuss differences as allies. This week the Trump administration warned companies involved in the projects they will be subject to U.S. penalties unless they halt their work. The move further increased tension in already fraught U.S.-European ties. The EU said Friday that it is deeply concerned at the growing use of sanctions, or the threat of sanctions. It says similar attempts have already been made in cases involving Iran, Cuba and the International Criminal Court.