Ex-head of Mexico state oil company returned, hospitalized

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The former head of Mexico’s state-run oil company has landed in Mexico after being extradited from Spain to face corruption charges and was immediately hospitalized. The Attorney General’s Office said Emilio Lozoya landed shortly before 1 a.m. Friday in Mexico City and received a medical check-up in the Attorney General’s Office hangar. Doctors found he was suffering from anemia, problems with his esophagus and generally poor health. He was hospitalized at an unspecified location. Lozoya had been scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge Friday, but it appeared unlikely that would proceed.