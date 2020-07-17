FBI charges 20-year-old in forklift-aided bank vault heist

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The FBI has charged a 20-year-old Philadelphia man with helping guide a bank vault containing $104,000 onto a stolen forklift in the mayhem that followed protests over racial injustice on May 31. Officials say a city officer identified the suspect seen on video based on distinctive arm tattoos, even though he was wearing a wig. Federal prosecutors say a crowd had broken into the bank and secured the vault before someone arrived with a shotgun and scared them off. However, they say Raphael Shaw returned and helped the forklift driver make off with the vault. Shaw is scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday.