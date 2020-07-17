Food bank helps feed families

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Community members in need could grab some from at the SUNY Broome Community Food Distribution on Friday morning.

The event was put on by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, and benefited close to 500 households.

The event was drive-thru only and contact-less to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers said nearly every car drove off with around 100 pounds of food, a majority of that coming from the USDA.

Director of Community Impact Randi Quackenbush said the last few months haven't been easy, but she see hope in events like these.

"It's been definitely a challenging time. We've had to pivot and re-do a lot of our operations, and switch to a no-contact safe model," Quackenbush said. "But at the same time, it does make me feel better about humanity and society when I see the volunteers showing up and see the grateful faces of folks coming through the line.

Registration for the distribution filled up in just one day, and was so large it required 30 volunteers per shift.