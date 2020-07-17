Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies infielder and coach Tony Taylor has died. He was 84. The Phillies said in a statement that Taylor died Thursday from complications of a stroke suffered in 2019. He batted .261 with 2,007 hits, 1,005 runs and 234 stolen bases in 2,195 career games. Taylor was inducted into the team’s Wall of Fame in 2002. He was inducted into the Cuban Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981 and the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame in 2004.