Hot weather is coming – but could it be record hot?

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear with valley fog developing. Wind: Light Low: 56-62

Saturday: Partly cloudy and very warm. Heat index in the low 90s. Wind: SW 3-8 High: 82-88

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Wind: SW 2-6 Low: 62-67

Forecast Discussion:

A nice, but hot and humid, stretch of weather is coming down the pipe and will take us through the weekend. Star-filled skies tonight will allow some fog to form toward morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Bright sun is on the docket for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will increase, too. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the 60s. Sunday will be the hottest day we have seen this summer. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s. The record high for Binghamton is 91. Lows into Monday only drop to around 70. Sunday night a cold front will move through and could bring some showers and storms.



The best chance of any precipitation Monday appears to be early in the day as the front departs. Sun and clouds are expected in the afternoon with highs still in the mid 80s.

Next Tuesday remains sticky, and highs remain in the low and mid 80s with a 30% chance of showers or storms. By next Wednesday the rain chance increases to 60% and highs stay in the low 80s.

Thursday and Friday of next week bring low 80s with a 30% chance of some showers in the forecast Thursday. Friday looks quiet with sun and clouds.





