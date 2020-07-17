Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier launches masks-design contest
(WBNG) -- The Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier is encouraging you to mask up!
MHAST launched its "Mask Up!" challenge, which encourages residents in Broome and Tioga counties to make a creative mask to help spread joy during the pandemic.
All you need to do is make a mask, take a picture of you wearing the mask, and head over to the MHAST website and submit your photo.
Winners will be chosen Aug. 7.
There will be multiple categories including: funniest, formal wear, hometown theme and "Do it for Daron".