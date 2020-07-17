Pennsylvania sports teams ask to allow fans in the stands

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Several professional, semi-professional, amateur and college sports teams have submitted plans to the Pennsylvania Department of Health to have fans in the stands. The Wolf administration is declining to reveal which organizations, teams or colleges have submitted plans, or whether it has approved any. But the administration said Friday it continues to discourage spectators or fans from attending games to prevent transmission of the coronavirus. Penn State declined to say whether it had submitted a plan but says it’s working with various governing bodies on scenarios “for a possible return this fall consistent with physical distancing, mask wearing and other preventative safety steps.”