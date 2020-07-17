Persons who visited Endwell bar, Endicott restaurant test positive for virus

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department has issued two public health statements Friday.

The first, the department says a person who visited The Brickyard on Hooper Road in Endwell tested positive for the virus.

If you were at the bar from 6 to 7 p.m. on July 11, the health department asks you self-quarantine until July 25.

The second, the department says someone visited Wingz on North Street in Endicott tested positive for the virus.

If you were at the restaurant from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on July 15, the department asks that you self-quarantine until July 29.

Symptoms of the virus include cough, fever and shortness of breath.