Setting up your child for success

(WBNG) -- According to INC. Magazine, only 8% of people actually end up accomplishing their goals. Eddie Thomason, an inspirational youth speaker and Amazon best-selling author, advises parents on what they can do to increase their kids' chances of success.

"There's failing and then there's failure," Thomason says. "I think you only become a failure if you quit at something. But failing is necessary if you're going to get to success."

Thomason discusses the power of association, leadership, commmunication and self-limiting beliefs and is driven to help youth and young adults pursue a life they're passionate about living.