Vatican indicates support to exhume babies at Irish home

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has indicated its support for a campaign to provide a proper Christian burial for hundreds of babies and toddlers by first exhuming their bodies from the grounds of a Catholic-run home for unwed mothers in Ireland. The Vatican’s ambassador to Ireland said in a letter to the amateur historian behind the campaign that he shared the views of the local archbishop that it was a “priority” to inter the bodies in consecrated ground. Historian Catherine Corless tracked down the death certificates for nearly 800 children who died at the home in the town of Tuam but found no corresponding burial records. The ages of the dead ranged from 35 weeks gestation to 3 years.