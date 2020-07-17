Water safety tips for backyard pools

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Summer is a lot different this year with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, meaning more families will be spending time in their backyards.

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) launched a social media campaign to spread awareness regarding backyard pools and small child pools.

According to the IAFF you should never leave a child unattended around a pool no matter the size, they say all it takes is two inches of water and 30 seconds for a child to drown.

Do not dive into a backyard pool as they are not meant for this, also avoid running around wet surfaces.

Taking simple steps such as these will increase safety with your backyard gatherings.

It's also a great time to brush up on those CPR skills, or take a class.

"If you're not trained in CPR we suggest you go to the American Red Cross, go to a class, attend a CPR class so you have that basic skill. In the age of COVID those classes aren't possible, we understand that but YouTube and social media are great places to brush up your skills and learn the basics of CPR." said Doug Stern the Spokesperson for the IAFF.

In the evenings its a popular activity to gather around a fire pit, so to make sure your being safe have that fire pit about 25 feet from your home.

Taking this safety measure will ensure no rouge embers fly out and hit your house potentially igniting into a fire.

When the fire is over and everyone is packing up for the night, make sure you fully extinguish the fire before leaving it unattended.