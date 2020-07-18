46 Nicaraguans stranded in Guatemala continue journey

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Nearly four dozen Nicaraguans stranded in Guatemala by pandemic travel restrictions for about four months have finally received approval from Honduras to cross its territory in a bid to return to their home country. Many Central American nations shut their borders in March to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. The group of 46 Nicaraguans started to travel home by land, but got stuck at the Guatemala-Honduras border. Nicaraguan judo athlete Sayra Laguna said Saturday that Honduras finally authorized them to cross. But the condition — that they first be tested for the coronavirus — came with a sad detail: Nine of the Nicaraguans tested positive and were taken for treatment.