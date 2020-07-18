American Legion Post 1645 raises money for Twin Tiers Honor Flight

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- American Legion Post 1645 teamed up with Twin Tiers Honor Flight Saturday to benefit local veterans hoping to make the trip to Washington, D.C.

The event not only included a chicken barbecue fundraiser for the Legion, but also a shoe drive to benefit the Honor Flight.

Organizers collected unwanted shoes which will be recycled through an organization called Funds2Orgs, with the proceeds going toward bringing veterans to see the national war memorials in Washington.

"It's a really nice thing to do," said Post 1645's Sons Commander Ted Armbrust. "They turn them around and get a profit for the honor flight which is a great program for them it takes the veterans down to Washington to see the monuments and stuff."

While the Twin Tiers Honor Flight will not be holding any trips in 2020 due to COVID-19, they hope to resume their travels in 2021.