Annual Mud Gaunlet has a different look this time around

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - In a summer where events throughout the Southern Tier were put on hold, the Newsbsanity Mud Gauntlet was a full go.

"It is bitter sweet," said said Newbsanity founder Jarrett Newby. "We normally have a few hundred people come up for the mud gauntlet."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic. Newby said this year's gauntlet looked different from past ventures, featuring social distancing, spaced out start times, masks and other safety precautions.

The event still featured a wide range of people from all different age groups on a three-mile long obstacle course. The gauntlet was scheduled to be a qualifier for this years world championships, which Newby said was cancelled.

"Hopefully next year it will still be on the qualifying events," he said. "Our obstacles don't change, they are still high standard."

For those that took part, the course still provided a challenge for those who took the plunge.

"This course has multiple difficulty level, but the hardest side for our elite people is as hard as it comes," said Newby.

Newby told 12 News despite the adjustments to this year's Mud Gauntlet, he still considered it a success.