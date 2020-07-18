APNewsBreak: Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement in a statement. An official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press earlier Saturday the federal government had denied the request. MLB needed an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The team was informed of the decision in a phone call. The Blue Jays’ alternate site for home games is the team’s training facility in Dunedin, Florida, one of the states hardest-hit by the virus.