Asia Today: Another 13 cases in China’s far west outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — China is reporting another 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the northwestern city of Urumqi, raising the total in the country’s most recent local outbreak to at least 30. An additional three cases were brought into the country from overseas, increasing China’s total number of confirmed infections to 83,660 with 4,634 reported deaths. Another 151 people were being monitored in isolation, including at least 23 of asymptomatic cases. Urumqi has responded by reducing subway, bus and taxi services, closed off some residential communities and is now conducting citywide tests, beginning with areas where cases had been reported. Some restrictions on people leaving the city have also been imposed, with the number of flights from the city reduced.