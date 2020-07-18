Attorney general sues Lincoln University board over ouster

OXFORD, Pa. (AP) — The state attorney general’s office has weighed in on a dispute over the leadership of a historically Black university near Philadelphia, filing suit against the board of trustees over the process that resulted in the ouster of the university president. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Saturday that the lawsuit argues the the Lincoln University board violated notice and agenda requirements and refused to allow participation by members named by the commonwealth during the July 10 meeting that failed to renew the contract of president Brenda Allen. A message was sent to the university seeking comment.