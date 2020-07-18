Binghamton coaches preach patience with lost season

VESTAL (WBNG) - With the loss of the fall sports in the America East, Binghamton coaches are now preparing for a spring season.

It'S undetermined what a season like that could look like, but Binghamton Athletic Director Patrick Elliot told 12 News he is determined to make it happen.

Binghamton women's soccer coach Neel Bhattacharjee said you could see the look of disappointment on the faces of his players when they found out the decision.

Bhattacharjee said they have no choice, but to work even harder to be prepared for whatever comes next.

"The message I am going to be giving my team is: we're all certainly very disappointed, we put in the preparation to come in August, and hopefully have a season," he said. "But the thing that trumps everything is making sure our student-athletes are in a safe situation."