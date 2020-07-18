‘Black Voices Matter’ brings poetry to Vestal Museum

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Plugged in Podcast joined the Binghamton Poetry Project for 'Black Voices Matter,' a poetry reading held at the Vestal Museum Saturday afternoon.

The event featured several poets and musicians, with organizers saying the goal was to lift up Black voices in the community while raising money for Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier.

Organizer Rahkiya Brown told 12 News the event was put together in response to protests stemming from the death of George Floyd.

"I hope they go home and think about it and I hope it touches their hearts," Brown said. "I hope that they can get a vision into our hearts and our minds and how we feel and how all of this is affecting us and our mental health."

Brown provided a bio for each performer before they recited a handful of poems each with subjects ranging from systemic racism to dealing with sexual assault.